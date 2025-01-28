KUCHING: The Rumah Steven temporary relief centre (PPS) in Tatau district has entered its sixth day of operation and remains the only active centre in Sarawak.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said that 34 evacuees from 13 families are still taking shelter at the PPS, which opened on January 23 after flooding affected the Sekolah Kebangsaan Kuala Muput area.

Meanwhile, rising water levels have been observed at seven monitoring points in Sebauh, a neighbouring district of Tatau, and the committee is closely monitoring the situation.

Ten areas in Matu and four in Kuching have also reported increased water levels.

Four monitoring stations operated by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage in Giam Pasang B in Kapit, Long Teru, Marudi and Nanga Lemai B in Sibu have recorded water levels above the danger threshold.