KUCHING: The Sarawak government is intensifying efforts to reform its immigration and labour management systems to create a more dynamic economic environment and attract quality investments.

Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department, Datuk Seri John Sikie Tayai said the government is embracing digitalisation and progressive regulatory frameworks to strengthen industrial relations and support sustainable economic development.

“One of the key measures is the implementation of the Foreign Workers Transformation Approach (FWTA) System, which came into effect on Jan 15,” he said during the winding-up session for his ministry at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) here today.

He said the system represents a significant leap in digitalising immigration and labour-related processes, thus streamlining recruitment, monitoring and regulation of foreign workers.

“It will increase efficiency, transparency and compliance with international labour standards, thereby enhancing Sarawak’s attractiveness as a competitive and business-friendly destination,” he said.

John Sikie said the government is committed to offering non-tax incentives that improve the overall business ecosystem, thus ensuring Sarawak remains investor-friendly while safeguarding the interests of local workers.

In line with this commitment, he said the amendments to the Sarawak Labour Ordinance (SLO) had come into force as of May 1.

“These amendments are designed to enhance protection for workers, promote industrial harmony and align our labour regulations with global best practices,” he said.

He added that a harmonious and progressive industrial relations framework is vital to sustaining long-term economic growth and labour market resilience in Sarawak.

“The government will continue to engage with stakeholders to refine these frameworks, ensuring Sarawak remains a preferred destination for investment with a skilled, productive and harmonious workforce,” he said.