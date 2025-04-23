SIBU: The Sarawak Road Transport Department (JPJ) is inspecting its personnel’s vehicles at all state branches to ensure they comply with regulations regarding tinted windows and vehicle registration numbers.

State JPJ deputy director Nor Azlan Ibrahim said the initiative is aimed at setting a good example for the public on regulatory adherence and road safety.

“We want our officers and staff to serve as role models for the public. Therefore, all their vehicles must comply with the regulations under the Road Transport Act 1987 and the Road Transport Rules,“ he said in a statement today.

He advised Sarawak vehicle owners to visit the nearest JPJ branch for information about legally allowed vehicle modifications.

Earlier, Nor Azlan took part in the JPJ Director’s Operation No. 5/2025 held at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here alongside JPJ Sarawak head of Operations Section Saifullah Ali.

Nor Azlan said the internal checks have been implemented since last year and any personnel’s vehicle found to be non-compliant will be issued a notice for investigation and possible summons if they refuse to adhere.

“This action serves as an initial reminder. If they are still non-compliant, we will proceed with stricter action without further warning,“ he added.

He said that, as an enforcement agency for road laws, JPJ will not tolerate any breaches of regulations committed by its personnel.

Nor Azlan also urged the public to comply with road rules, including safety standards and vehicle modifications, to ensure Sarawak’s road environment remains safe and conducive.