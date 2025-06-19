KUCHING: Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd has received the Special Recognition Award from the Union Internationale des Transports Publics (UITP) at a ceremony held recently in Hamburg, Germany.

In a statement today, Sarawak Metro said the award was in acknowledgement of its efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions through the implementation of the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS).

The UITP Global Awards, which drew over 300 entries across nine categories from participants representing 50 countries, recognise excellence in sustainable urban mobility.

Sarawak Metro chief executive officer Mazli Mustaffa said being shortlisted as a finalist was already a significant achievement.

“Although I was optimistic about our entry, I felt deeply honoured to learn that Sarawak Metro had been shortlisted as a finalist for this year’s UITP Global Awards.

“And now, receiving the UITP Special Recognition Award for the work we are doing is truly a great honour. All of us at Sarawak Metro are humbled by this recognition from such a prestigious organisation,” he said.

He added that the international recognition would further motivate the team to realise its vision of delivering a modern and sustainable public transport system for Kuching, which is scheduled to begin operations in 2026.

Sarawak Metro is a member of UITP, which was founded in 1885 and is the only global network that brings together all public transport stakeholders and sustainable mobility modes.

The UITP Summit is the premier global event for the public transport sector, attracting over 10,000 professionals including operators, authorities, industry suppliers, and policymakers from around the world.