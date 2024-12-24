KUCHING: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM) in Sarawak is continuing the search and rescue (Carilamat) operation for two crew members of a local fishing vessel (VNT) which lost contact after going to the sea and believed to have capsized at Pulau Burong near here.

Sarawak APMM director Maritime First Admiral Kamal Ariffin Jusoh said the boat left for the sea with six crew on board last Dec 17 before losing contact.

He said three of them were rescued by a passing VNT at 3.5 nautical miles west of Pulau Burong and brought to the Kampung Goebilt Jetty at about 6 pm yesterday, while the fourth, identified as Chaloem Sonada from Thailand was found at 3.30 am today and taken to the Asajaya Health Clinic for treatment.

The three crew members rescued yesterday were Khlok Sem, who is a Cambodian, and two Indonesian crew, Adikah and Irman.

The Carilamat operation continues today for the remaining two crew, Cambodian Oeun Van and Thy Ny. ” he said in a statement today.

According to him, Ops Carilamat started two days ago after MMEA received a report on the missing vessel at 6.43 pm the same day.

The operation is being carried out with the cooperation of the Marine Police and the Air Unit of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).