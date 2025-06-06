KUCHING: Sarawak has reaffirmed its position as Southeast Asia’s clean energy leader, sharing the state’s vision for its energy plans at the Energy Export Conference (EEC) 2025 in Aberdeen, United Kingdom (UK).

In his keynote address, Sarawak Deputy Energy and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni emphasised strong policy commitment, sustained innovation investment and robust regional cooperation as the state’s foundation for energy transition.

“Sarawak is proud to be a pioneer in ASEAN when it comes to clean energy development. Our participation at EEC 2025 reflects our readiness to forge new global partnerships and export low-carbon energy solutions to the world,“ he said in a statement issued by his ministry on Thursday night.

He said Sarawak’s integrated strategy revolves around four strategic hubs – renewable energy, natural gas, carbon capture and storage (CCS), and hydrogen – each designed to foster regional resilience and sustainable growth.

“With over 70 per cent of the electricity already derived from hydropower, Sarawak is on track to further expand its renewable energy capacity by 2030 and 2035,” he said.

He said Sarawak solidified its role as the “Battery of ASEAN” by actively pursuing regional power exports to West Kalimantan, Brunei, Sabah and soon, Singapore.

Furthermore, Sarawak leads Malaysia in natural gas reserves and CCS potential. It is also pioneering hydrogen development with flagship projects and dedicated legislation to attract global investors.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Deputy State Secretary (Economic Planning and Development) Datuk Seri Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel said global platforms like EEC play a crucial role in establishing resilient energy ecosystems.

“Our presence here in Aberdeen is a statement of intent. Sarawak is open for business, open for innovation, and ready to lead in clean energy exports,“ he said.

At the conference, Sarawak Energy Bhd shared its long-term sustainability agenda and cross-border grid integration plans while Sarawak Economic Development Corporation’s subsidiary, SEDC Energy, highlighted ongoing collaborations with Japanese and South Korean partners to develop hydrogen and ammonia export capabilities.

“These initiatives underscore Sarawak’s commitment to innovation and international partnerships. Supported by comprehensive policies and strategic roadmaps, Sarawak’s clean energy initiatives are unlocking new investment opportunities and creating high-value jobs for a sustainable future.

“With international recognition from the World Economic Forum and upcoming events such as International Energy Week 2025 and the Sustainable & Renewable Energy Forum (SAREF) 4.0, Sarawak is actively inviting global partners to join its journey toward a sustainable and inclusive energy future,” the statement added.