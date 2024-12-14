SIBU: The Sarawak government’s free higher education initiative for all its people by 2026 is an extraordinary opportunity that must be seized to produce more skilled manpower.

The Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak, Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the state requires more skilled workers to achieve its vision of becoming a developed state by 2030.

“The government’s initiative of free higher education to all Sarawak people is an extraordinary opportunity. I urge you, our future graduates and students, to seize this opportunity to become part of the skilled workers who will drive Sarawak forward.

“Through your expertise, leadership and innovation, you will help make Sarawak great, (and) contribute to our mutual objectives for prosperity and progress,“ he said at the 9th Universiti Teknologi Sarawak (UTS) Convocation ceremony at Dewan Canselor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud UTS today.

The two-day ceremony, which began today, saw 129 students receiving their Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees and doctorates today, while another 222 students will receive their Bachelor’s degrees tomorrow.

Wan Junaidi, who is also the Chancellor of UTS, encouraged parents in Sarawak to consider making UTS their preferred choice of university for their children to pursue further studies.

“Let your younger children follow in the footsteps of their brothers and sisters who are graduating today. UTS is not just an institution that is close to home but also one that has a strong reputation and quality of education.

“Our graduates are proof that we offer the tools and knowledge needed to succeed in an ever-changing world,“ he said.

As such, he reminded the graduates, who are now ambassadors of UTS and stepping into a new chapter in their lives, to support and maintain the legacy of UTS as an outstanding institution.

He urged the graduates to promote UTS by sharing positive experiences and providing accurate information about UTS’ struggle to become a leading centre of learning and innovation.