Sarawak targets five million visitors next year

KUCHING: Sarawak is expected to receive five million visitors, with an estimated RM12.73 billion in revenue next year (2025).

State Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the target followed the state’s encouraging trend of visitor arrivals this year.

“My ministry targeted four million visitors for 2024. However, I am pleased to inform that we hit 4.08 million visitors on Nov 15,” he said in his winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly here today.

“The various international events and national level tourism events, conventions, conferences, and meetings resulted in this sharp growth.”

Abdul Karim said the tourism industry is projected to recover fully in 2025, with more regional trips, new emerging travellers combined with refreshed destinations as all regions kick-start their tourism sector.

He said the improving economy and steady increase in spending power are stimulating this upward trajectory.

Thus, the sector’s growth in Sarawak will focus on investments in developing new tourism attractions and enhancing existing ones to enhance the state’s desirability as the ‘Gateway to Borneo’, he said.

“The ministry shall strategise to capture the full potential of domestic travel (closer to home) before shifting its focus to international travellers.

“Additionally, we believe new markets should be explored, namely the Indian and Middle Eastern markets rather than relying on established markets. New tourism niches to be explored namely health tourism as well as education tourism as Sarawak is well known for excellent medical care and affordable quality education,” he added.