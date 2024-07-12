MIRI: The Sarawak Government is set to adopt innovative and practical technologies to construct more durable roads across the state in addressing long standing challenges posed by difficult terrains.

State Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also the Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development (MIPD), said one of the promising solutions under consideration is constructing elevated roads, a method particularly suited for these terrains.

“We are exploring cutting-edge technologies to ensure the roads we build are long-lasting, especially in areas with challenging conditions such as highlands and peat soils,” he said when speaking to officiate the Marudi, Telang Usan and Mulu Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) branch meetings here today.

He said Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) will soon organise an industrial building management seminar to evaluate and select the most appropriate technologies.

“Constructing roads is not the main challenge, the real test lies in making them last for the long-term benefit of the people,” he said.

Uggah said the push for innovative road-building approaches stems from the unique geographical challenges in Sarawak as mountainous areas like the Baram region and unstable peat soils make conventional construction methods less effective.

Additionally, he said landslides are a recurring issue particularly in the interior regions, exacerbating the need for resilient infrastructure.

“This year alone, we allocated RM150 million for road repairs, including those in rural areas affected by landslides. The frequency of these incidents, especially in Baram, underscores the urgency of adopting advanced construction technologies,” he said.

According to him, the Highland Development Agency (HDA) of which he is the chairman, is overseeing 43 different projects, which include 25 road and 17 water supply and one power supply projects.

He added 16 had been completed, eight under construction and 19 under pre-contract stage.