Sarawak urged to explore new markets beyond traditional partners

KUCHING: Sarawak must expand its trade reach into new markets such as Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America to reduce dependency on traditional partners, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Speaking at the launch of Sarawak Export Day 2025, he emphasised the need for stronger collaborations with industrial players, trade agencies, and global distributors.

“These partnerships will help Sarawak brands gain retail access, improve visibility, and establish a stronger global presence,” he said.

Awang Tengah, who is also the state’s Minister of International Trade, Industry, and Investment, highlighted the role of technology in boosting competitiveness.

He urged businesses to adopt digital platforms, AI-driven insights, and blockchain to enhance transparency and attract global buyers.

“Global buyers now prioritise sustainability alongside price and quality. Exporters must meet international standards that incorporate eco-friendly practices,” he added.

The ministry is assisting exporters in adapting to regulatory changes, joining trade missions, and gaining international exposure.

Sarawak’s trade offices in Singapore and Brunei, along with a planned office in Pontianak, Indonesia, will serve as key gateways for regional and global market expansion.