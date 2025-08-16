Sarawak women entrepreneurs empowered by MARA funding and training

KAPIT: Bumiputera women entrepreneurs in Sarawak are gaining empowerment through MARA initiatives, including financing, business premises, and training programmes.

Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang revealed that MARA has allocated RM33 million this year to support 1,156 Sarawak entrepreneurs.

She noted that RM955,000 was distributed under the DanaNITA scheme, benefiting 26 women entrepreneurs as of July 2025.

“As of July 2025, 243 entrepreneurs received financing totalling RM30.1 million, with 92 women entrepreneurs securing RM6.8 million,” she said.

Rubiah added that nine Kapit women entrepreneurs recently received RM377,700 in financing under various MARA schemes.

She spoke at the Kapit Division Women Empowerment Programme 2025 held at Dewan Suarah.

MARA has also provided 383 business premises in Sarawak, achieving a 96 per cent occupancy rate by July.

These premises have supported 158 women entrepreneurs, generating RM53.4 million in sales and creating 1,045 jobs.

Additionally, MARA allocated RM1.2 million for business digitalisation through MERIT, BEST, DIGITALBIZ, and ADAPT programmes.

As of July, 398 entrepreneurs received grants worth RM875,000 under these initiatives.

Rubiah emphasised that women now play a crucial role in economic development, aligning with MARA’s 2025-2030 Women Empowerment Action Plan.

The plan includes 17 strategic initiatives covering skills training, financing, and digital marketing.

“Women who rock the cradle can move the world,” she said, urging the programme to bring MARA closer to the people.

She hopes the initiative will further support Bumiputera women entrepreneurs in Sarawak. - Bernama