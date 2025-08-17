SK Pendang drumline triumphs with three titles at MIMAC 2025

PENDANG: The drumline of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pendang, known as Pendang Youth Tiger, achieved a remarkable victory at the Malaysian Marching Arts Championships (MIMAC) 2025.

The team secured wins in the Junior Face-Off, Senior International Face-Off, and Ultimate Showdown categories at Stadium Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur.

Led by 12-year-old Muhammad Azim Akhwan Izwandy, the drumline impressed judges with their performance despite facing tough competition.

Muhammad Azim admitted feeling nervous competing against older and more experienced teams, including those from Indonesia.

The Pendang Youth Tiger consists of 22 members aged between 10 and 12, forming part of SK Pendang’s larger 112-member marching band.

Coach Mohd Zubir Haron credited the team’s success to their perseverance and strong parental support.

He revealed that outdated equipment and technical issues nearly derailed their participation, delaying their arrival on competition day.

Despite these setbacks, the team’s determination never wavered, keeping their spirits high throughout the event.

SK Pendang headmaster Mohd Nasir Yaacob praised the achievement as a testament to hard work and dedication.

He added that the victory serves as motivation for others to pursue excellence in their fields.