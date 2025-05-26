SEPANG: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Farhan Al Saud arrived here today to attend the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

The special aircraft carrying Prince Faisal landed at the Bunga Raya Complex at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 6.50 pm.

Prince Faisal and his entourage were welcomed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

The Saudi prince then inspected a guard-of-honour mounted by 28 officers and personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment led by Capt Muhammad Firdaus Mat Hayin.

The 46th ASEAN Summit began at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today, while the ASEAN-GCC Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit will take place at the same venue tomorrow.

The ASEAN Summit brings together leaders from member states to deliberate on regional developments and chart the future direction of the regional grouping.

This marks Malaysia’s fifth time chairing ASEAN, following its previous terms in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.