Save the Malayan Tiger campaign raises RM2.1 million since 2021

SHAH ALAM: The ‘Save the Malayan Tiger’ campaign has collected RM2.1 million in donations since its launch in 2021, according to acting Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

He credited the success to strategic partnerships, including the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), which contributed RM200,000 through match ticket sales.

“I would like to thank FAM for their support,“ he said during the national-level Global Tiger Day celebration.

The event was attended by Peninsular Malaysia Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim and FAM president Datuk Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub.

Johari, also Minister of Plantation and Commodities, highlighted the Cabinet’s approval in 2021 of a 10-year conservation plan for the Malayan tiger. The strategy focuses on halting population decline, improving governance, and ensuring long-term survival.

Perhilitan’s monitoring, supported by NGOs, indicates a rising tiger population, signaling progress in conservation efforts.

Malaysia is also seeking ‘Conservation Assured Tiger Standards’ accreditation for Taman Negara and Endau Rompin National Park.

Additionally, Perhilitan aims to secure ASEAN Heritage Park status for the Tengku Hassanal Wildlife Reserve. - Bernama