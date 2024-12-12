Scams, social media fraud increasing with digitalisation

PETALING JAYA: As Malaysia continues to embrace digitalisation, the country is facing an alarming rise in online scams and social media fraud.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said Malaysia recorded losses amounting to RM1.22 billion from January to October due to scams involving telecommunications, e-finance and dating.

Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the root causes of falling victim to scams are gullibility, greed, lack of awareness and fear of losing dignity.

He commended the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for introducing comprehensive guidelines to enhance information and network security as it is a vital step towards protecting Malaysia’s digital infrastructure.

“Cyberthreats are among our biggest challenges. With advanced communication and network systems, tighter protection is essential to safeguard personal information and ensure national stability.”

Malaysia CyberSecurity Community rawSEC public communication secretariat Emma Rahim said there are emerging threats in the digital space that include artificial intelligence-driven scams, such as deepfakes and automated phishing, ransomware attacks targeting underprotected SMEs, and the exploitation of Internet of Things devices.

She emphasised the need for vigilance in safeguarding against online fraud by using strong passwords, enabling two-factor authentication that adds a layer of protection, and verifying links and sources.

“Scammers often replicate the communication style of legitimate websites to deceive users. Always double-check the authenticity of links before clicking or sharing.”

She said businesses must prioritise security training for their employees and keep software regularly updated, urging victims to document evidence through screenshots and timestamps to report to MCMC.

“Victims can use programmes such as CyberSAFE by CyberSecurity Malaysia, which offers tips, assistance and helplines such as Cyber999.”

She lauded government initiatives such as social media licensing to address online abuse but called for clearer guidelines and public consultations.

Cyber security specialist firm Novem CS CEO Murugason Thangaratnam said practising basic cyber hygiene and adopting best practices go a long way in protecting the public from online fraud and scams.

“Cybercriminals frequently exploit known flaws in software and operating systems to access information.

“Keeping your software, web browsers and systems up to date is the most effective defence against such attacks.”

He highlighted the significance of installing antivirus and anti-malware protection on devices.

“Modern devices often come with a free trial of antivirus software, which can be extended. Choose solutions that provide comprehensive protection, keep them updated and schedule regular scans.”

He said good password habits are essential in protecting personal accounts, such as using the longest password permissible, combining uppercase and lowercase letters, incorporating unique characters and numbers, and avoiding reusing passwords or including personal information.

Murugason recommended strengthening home networks by setting robust WiFi passwords, enabling WPA2 encryption and regularly updating router software.

He said personal information could be compromised through malware, social engineering or theft and suggested shredding sensitive documents, avoiding suspicious links and monitoring credit reports regularly to avoid this.

He said in the event of identity theft or fraud, the National Scam Response Centre and financial institutions should be contacted immediately as quick responses improve the chances of detecting stolen funds and taking enforcement action against scammers.

“Educate children on recognising cyber tricks and guide teenagers to avoid risky websites,” he said.

“For older family members, emphasise the importance of secure passwords and how to recognise scams.”