Scheduled water cut in Johor Bahru, Tebrau on July 15

JOHOR BAHRU: Over 30,000 user accounts in parts of Johor Bahru, including Tebrau, will experience a scheduled water supply disruption lasting 26 hours starting July 15.

The interruption is due to essential maintenance work at the Sultan Iskandar Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Pasir Gudang.

Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Anuar Abdul Ghani explained that the maintenance is necessary to service key components of the plant, ensuring long-term sustainability and stability of treated water supply.

“This is a proactive measure to maintain the water treatment system in optimal and safe condition. We advise consumers to store enough water and use it wisely throughout the disruption period,” he said in a statement.

To mitigate inconvenience, water tankers will be deployed to critical premises such as hospitals, dialysis centres, and institutions requiring uninterrupted supply.

The initiative also aims to maintain treated water quality in compliance with standards set by the National Water Services Commission (SPAN).

Residents are encouraged to stay updated via Ranhill SAJ’s official website, Facebook page, or customer hotline at 1800-88-7474. – Bernama