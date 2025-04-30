KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Works Department (JKR) is still awaiting official clearance from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department before proceeding with any technical assessments at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tinggi Setapak dormitory block, which was damaged by a fire last Monday.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that, according to the standard operating procedures (SOPs), the Fire and Rescue Department must first complete the initial investigation to determine the cause of the fire and ensure the area’s safety before any further action can be taken.

“Only after that will any technical agencies, including JKR, be permitted to enter and conduct further assessments of the building’s structure and safety aspects.

“I assure you that as soon as the Fire and Rescue Department gives the green light, the JKR’s technical team will promptly visit the site to carry out a thorough inspection,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

Nanta added that the assessment is crucial to determine the extent of the damage and to propose the necessary repair or reconstruction measures.

He said that his ministry will continue to collaborate closely with the Ministry of Education and all relevant agencies to ensure that the welfare and safety of both students and school staff remain a top priority.

“I am fully aware of, and deeply sympathise with this incident. Incidents like this are truly concerning, particularly when they involve the safety of students, teachers, and school staff. I am grateful that no casualties were reported,“ he said, adding that the incident was one of the key topics discussed at his ministry’s Post-Cabinet meeting, today.

On Monday, the media reported that a dormitory block at SMK Tinggi Setapak, which accommodates 91 male students, was engulfed in fire, destroying 80 per cent of the building.

Fortunately, all students were reported safe, as they were in the school’s surau awaiting the Isyak prayer at the time of the incident.