School wall collapses in TTDI landslide

KUALA LUMPUR: Part of the wall of an international school in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) here collapsed following a landslide this morning.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Azkhan Hamdan said no one was injured in the incident.

He said the department received a distress call at 7.18 am before 15 firemen from the TTDI and Sri Hartamas Fire and Rescue Stations, in three fire engines, were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team found that a section of the wall at the international school had collapsed, believed to be caused by a landslide. The team then conducted a size-up operation to ensure the area was safe.

“Two vehicles and several parts of the school building, including classrooms, the staff room, toilets, and the library were damaged,“ he said in a statement today.

Azkhan said the case has been handed over to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) for further action.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre reported a 12-metre-high landslide occurred along a hillside near Jalan Haji Abdullah in Kampung Sungai Merab Luar, Kajang, blocking access to the road this morning.

“The department received an emergency call at 8.50 am and eight personnel in a fire engine from the Dengkil Fire Station were dispatched to the scene. No casualties were reported in the incident,” it said in a statement.