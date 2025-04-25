MACC continues recording Ismail Sabri’s statement

PUTRAJAYA: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here today to continue with the agency’s process of recording his statement in the ongoing investigation into corruption and money laundering.

Today is the ninth time Ismail Sabri has been present at the MACC to assist in the investigation. The vehicle carrying the ninth Prime Minister arrived at 2.52 pm.

Yesterday, the Bera Member of Parliament was seen leaving the MACC headquarters compound at 6.11 pm, after spending seven hours with investigators. He had arrived at the premises at 11 am.

It is understood that the probe is related to the expenditure and procurement of funds for promotional and publicity activities, under the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) initiative, during his tenure as prime minister, from August 2021 to November 2022.

The case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001