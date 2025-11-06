KUALA TERENGGANU: The hosting of the two-day ASEAN Workshop on Sea Level Rise 2025 is proof of Malaysia’s continued commitment to adapting to climate change at the Southeast Asian level.

Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) deputy secretary-general (Environmental Sustainability) Datuk Nor Yahati Awang said the workshop, which began today and themed ‘ASEAN’s Response To Rising Seas: A New Chapter in Climate Adaptation’, is one of the initiatives carried out by Malaysia as the Chair of ASEAN 2025.

She said the workshop, held in Kuala Nerus, is attended by about 100 participants from various backgrounds, including policymakers, experts, researchers and climate practitioners from ASEAN member countries.

“Malaysia is honoured to host this workshop in conjunction with its ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship.

“This chairmanship is not just a symbolic position, but a regional responsibility in tackling cross-border environmental challenges,” she said in a statement today.

Nor Hayati said that as the Chair of ASEAN 2025, Malaysia has also placed environmental sustainability as a crucial foundation for ASEAN’s shared future.

According to her, ASEAN countries must act together in addressing the threat of rising sea levels, which will impact millions of people in this region.

“This problem is our common challenge... it is also an opportunity for us to jointly build a safer and more resilient ASEAN future.

“Through strong policies, innovative solutions and regional collaboration, we can turn this challenge into a shared strength,” she said.

She added that apart from the NRES, the workshop is also a collaboration with Yayasan Penyelidikan Antartika Sultan Mizan (YPASM), National Water Research Institute of Malaysia (NAHRIM), National Antarctic Research Centre (NARC) and Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT).

“The workshop aims to, among others, give a full picture of the scientific mechanisms contributing to rising sea levels, provide a deeper understanding of the challenges faced and pioneer the foundation for future research and policy implementation among ASEAN countries,” she said.