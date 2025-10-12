Search for missing Chinese tourists off Mantanani Island called off

KOTA KINABALU: The search and rescue operation for two Chinese tourists reported missing in the waters off Mantanani Island has been called off today pending new leads.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department stated that periodic search efforts would continue through patrols conducted by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

“The victims have yet to be found and following discussions with all rescue agencies, the operation was officially called off at 11.30 am today pending any new information,” it said.

The week-long operation involved 95 personnel from various agencies including the Royal Malaysia Police, Air Operations Force, Marine Police and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force.

Local villagers and resort operators around Mantanani Island also assisted in the search throughout the seven-day operation.

Two Chinese nationals identified as Yu Xiapeng, 25, and Fan Qin, 28, were reported missing on October 5 while staying at the Sutera Mantanani Resort in Kota Belud. – Bernama