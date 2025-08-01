Search resumes for missing Turkiye national after yacht capsizes off Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: The search for Eser Demirkol, a Turkiye national missing after a yacht capsized near Pulau Yu, resumed today with authorities covering a 305.41-square-nautical-mile area. The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has deployed air and sea assets to locate the missing man.

Maritime Captain Hamiludin Che Awang, Terengganu MMEA director, confirmed the operation began at 7 am with 29 personnel involved. “We are using the Dauphin AS365 aircraft, KM Sebatik patrol vessel, and Penggalang 45 boat,“ he said. Favorable weather conditions have aided the search.

The yacht, Daisy, was carrying three Turkiye nationals—Ahmet Volkan Ata (52), Ates Demiroren, and Eser Demirkol—on a voyage from Malaysia to Turkiye. It reportedly capsized after being struck by a storm on July 29.

Ates Demiroren was rescued by local fishermen yesterday, while Ahmet Volkan Ata was found safe last night after drifting for nearly 43 hours. The MMEA remains determined to locate Demirkol.