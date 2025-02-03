Seberang Jaya Sony Sports Complex to undergo RM12 million upgrade

BUTTERWORTH: After three decades of serving the community, the Seberang Jaya Sony Sports and Recreation Complex is about to undergo a significant transformation, with an RM12 million upgrade designed to elevate its facilities and foster the next generation of sports talent in Penang.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the project would be fully financed by Sportizza Sdn Bhd, the company awarded the contract following an open tender process. The upgrade will include the refurbishment, management and long-term maintenance of the complex.

Located on an 8.5-acre (3.4-hectare) site, the project is expected to take one year, with completion scheduled for early March next year before opening to the public.

New facilities will include an artificial turf football pitch with seating for 200 spectators, as well as five futsal courts, one of which will meet FIFA standards.

“The project will also include 12 badminton courts and five pickleball courts, as well as essential amenities such as changing rooms, a gym, a pro-shop, prayer rooms, toilets, meeting rooms and parking.

“The futsal and badminton courts will also be adaptable for other sports, including netball, volleyball, indoor hockey, dodgeball, tennis and basketball,” said Chow at the ground-breaking ceremony here today.

State Youth, Sports and Health Committee chairman Daniel Gooi Zi Sen, Sportizza chief executive officer and managing director Chiew Chun Yong, and Seberang Perai Mayor Datuk Baderul Amin Abdul Hamid were present at the event.

Chow, who also chairs the Penang Stadium and Open Space Corporation, added that Sportizza would manage the complex for 30 years. The company will also run training programmes to nurture new sports talent.

Meanwhile, Gooi pointed out that the original complex opened on Nov 30, 1991, with only two football fields and courts for netball, volleyball, basketball, tennis and sepaktakraw, along with multi-purpose rooms.

“It’s time for an upgrade to meet the growing demand for recreational and sports facilities,” he said.

He also hoped that the improved complex would become a hub for nurturing sports talent, not just at the state level, but nationally and internationally.