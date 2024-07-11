Second 5G network: Communications Minister, Deputy Minister not involved in selection process

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications Minister and Deputy Minister were not involved in selecting U Mobile Sdn Bhd as the mobile network operator (MNO) that will implement the country’s second 5G network.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) was free to evaluate eligible MNOs through the tender process, taking into account business and technical plan factors, customer satisfaction and complaint rate records, and their performance in implementing other infrastructure initiatives.

“They (MCMC) have examined and ensured that the shareholding issue of no more than 49% foreign equity has been met, and U Mobile has also informed that foreign ownership has been reduced to 20%.

“So, from the aspect of ownership, whether foreign or local shareholding, (this) does not violate the conditions for the decision made,“ he said during the Minister’s Question Time session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) about whether the selection of U Mobile took into account the factor of certain ownership of the company.

On Nov 1, MCMC, in a statement, announced the selection of U Mobile as the second 5G network service provider, whereby the company would be allowed to collaborate with other ecosystem partners subject to MCMC’s approval.

U Mobile, in a separate statement, announced that it would reduce its foreign majority shareholding to 20% to ensure greater Malaysian dominance and calls for participation from local investors, in line with its commitment to the national agenda.

