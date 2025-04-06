JASIN: The second phase of Beras Melaka distribution is expected to begin in July, with retail sales through outlets under the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA).

Melaka FAMA director Nor Azhar Abdul Hamid said 4,000 packs of rice will be offered to the public in this phase, matching the amount distributed during the first rollout.

“We aim to gradually increase the quantity, but it will depend on the harvest season and the size of the padi fields in Melaka.

“Each distribution phase takes about three to four months, as it relies on the rice harvesting cycle,” he told reporters at the Semarak Aidiladha 1446H Special Sales Programme at the Jasin Farmers’ Market here today.

During the first phase, 4,000 packs of Beras Melaka were sold at RM26 each for a 10-kilogramme pack.

Designated FAMA retail points for the rice include farmers’ markets (pasar tani), Agrobazaar Kedai Rakyat, the Agro MADANI Sales Programme, and the People’s Representative for the People (WRUR) initiative.