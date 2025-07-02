Second Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok bridge construction on track

NARATHIWAT: Construction of the second bridge connecting Rantau Panjang, Kelantan, and Sungai Golok here is progressing as planned, with the Thai authorities currently in the process of selecting a contractor to carry out the project.

Sungai Golok Highway Division assistant officer Teetuch Mad-adum said the contractor selection process is expected to be completed by September at the latest, in line with the timeline agreed upon by Malaysia and Thailand.

“We are confident that a suitable contractor will be identified by September, with the initial shortlist involving 10 companies,” he told Bernama yesterday.

Teetuch added that the six-lane bridge, which will be built parallel to the existing Muhibbah Bridge, is expected to have a significant impact on local economic development and further strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and Thailand.

“The purpose of this bridge is to widen the existing route. Once completed, it will improve the flow of economic activity and make cross-border movement much easier,” he said, adding that the completion of the bridge will also have an impact on nearby illegal jetties.

He said there had been no objections from local residents regarding the project, and all studies conducted so far indicated no negative impact.

“This bridge is being built specifically to stimulate economic growth, and the entire process has proceeded smoothly without any major obstacles,” he said.

On financing, Teetuch said the construction cost would be shared by both countries, with Malaysia allocating RM17 million and Thailand RM32 million, which includes related infrastructure upgrades.

He added that construction is expected to begin as early as September, following the contractor selection, or by December at the latest, with completion targeted within 36 months.

Previously, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the project involves building a new 117.3-metre bridge parallel to the existing structure, along with upgrading works on the Muhibbah Bridge.

In April, the media reported that the Thai Cabinet had approved the construction of a second bridge across Sungai Golok, linking Sungai Golok with Rantau Panjang, Kelantan.

The project is viewed as a key step toward strengthening regional connectivity, facilitating cross-border movement, and supporting ASEAN economic integration.

Thailand is Malaysia’s seventh-largest global trading partner and the third-largest within ASEAN.

In 2024, bilateral trade between the two countries reached USD25.03 billion (RM114.56 billion). For the period January to February 2025, trade increased to USD3.96 billion (RM17.65 billion), up from USD3.67 billion (RM16.80 billion) in the same period last year.