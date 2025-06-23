Security guard injured in machete attack in Nilai

SEREMBAN: A security guard was seriously injured after being slashed by a group of unidentified individuals during a fight in front of a fast-food outlet in Bandar Baru Nilai yesterday.

Nilai District Police Chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said police received a report at 6.08 a.m. from a medical officer at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang, informing that the local male victim in his 30s was admitted to the Red Zone with blood covering his face and body.

He said preliminary investigations found that the victim was attacked with a machete and beaten with wooden sticks by several unknown individuals in the 2.30 am incident.

“However, the victim is currently in stable condition, having sustained injuries to his head and legs,” he said in a statement.

He added that initial investigations indicate the incident is not linked to gangsterism, revenge or past conflicts.

“The incident is believed to have occurred spontaneously during an altercation, as all parties involved were intoxicated due to alcohol consumption, which led to misunderstanding, provocation, and physical assault.

“Police are actively working to identify the suspects,” he said.