‘Solidarity with Iran may shift diplomatic posture’

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s show of solidarity with Iran, following reported US airstrikes on Iranian territory under US President Donald Trump’s directive, could significantly recalibrate the country’s diplomatic posture amid escalating global tensions, according to international relations experts.

International Islamic University Malaysia international law expert Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Yazid Zul Kepli said the move places Malaysia in a complex but familiar diplomatic space.

“Malaysia’s expression of solidarity with Iran could yield mixed outcomes for its international image and role. This solidarity stems from humanitarian principles and respect for national sovereignty, not an endorsement of conflict or aggression,” he told theSun.

While reaffirming Malaysia’s non-alignment policy, Mohd Yazid added that such a stance

might draw cautious responses from some Asean

member states.

“The region generally seeks to avoid involvement in major power rivalries in order to preserve unity and stability,” he said.

He added that Malaysia’s position could prompt subtle shifts in engagement with Western powers, particularly in trade, security and technology cooperation with the US and the European Union.

Conversely, he said the move may strengthen Malaysia’s standing within the Muslim world.

“This principled stand enhances Malaysia’s credibility as an advocate of humanitarian values and sovereignty, potentially deepening ties with nations that share similar perspectives.”

However, he warned that if the Iran-Israel conflict intensifies, Malaysia could face economic and security implications, including potential disruption to oil supply routes and heightened concerns over regional extremism.

Nonetheless, he noted potential benefits.

“Malaysia could elevate its role in peace diplomacy and may even benefit from rising commodity prices such as palm oil and natural gas. This situation also calls for a reassessment of our military readiness and collective security mechanisms.”

Echoing these sentiments, Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Dr Azmi Hassan said Malaysia has consistently upheld a neutral stance in superpower conflicts.

“Malaysia’s expression of solidarity with Iran is appropriate. The US–Iran issue is fundamentally a bilateral matter. If the US imposes sanctions, we can still trade with Iran, just as we have with Russia,” he said.

“In layman’s terms – your problem, not ours.”

Azmi also dismissed widespread concerns about Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

“Claims about Iran developing nuclear weapons are largely exaggerated – a smokescreen. Iran abandoned that agenda over a decade ago and is now focused on peaceful nuclear energy, particularly for electricity generation,” he said.

He added that Malaysia’s support for Iran is grounded in the belief that Iran is pursuing a legitimate and peaceful direction, warranting moral and diplomatic support.

On the broader implications for Malaysia and Southeast Asia, Azmi pointed to rising oil prices and the volatility of global shipping routes.

“Oil prices have already shown an upward trend over the past week. With direct US involvement and Iran reportedly issuing warnings over nuclear facilities in the Middle East, tensions are clearly escalating,” he said.

While Iran has not moved to block the Strait of Hormuz – a key global oil shipping route – Azmi warned that such an action, combined with increasing threats in the Red Sea, could push oil prices to US$100 per barrel (RM425).

“If that happens, it could severely impede global economic growth and exert significant pressure on global supply chains. This wouldn’t only affect the US, the consequences would be felt worldwide,” he said.

The situation escalated after US President Donald Trump announced yesterday that the US military had launched a “very successful attack” on three Iranian nuclear sites, indicating American involvement in Israel’s air campaign against Tehran and further fuelling the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict.