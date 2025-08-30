Segamat roads and bridges safe for use after recent earthquakes

SEGAMAT: Federal and state roads and bridges under the Public Works Department’s supervision in Segamat remain safe for vehicle usage following recent seismic activity.

The Segamat Public Works Department confirmed through a Facebook post that thorough inspections and monitoring have been conducted after the 7.29 am earthquake.

“JKR-owned roads and bridges in the north zone of the Segamat district are safe to motorists,” the department stated, adding that periodic updates would be provided.

Concessionaires and department inspection teams are actively monitoring all assets for any potential damage resulting from the earthquakes.

Emergency response teams stand ready to execute necessary repairs should any road closures, cleaning operations, or asset damage occur according to the department’s announcement.

Detailed assessments regarding damage extent and estimated repair costs will be released to the public as information becomes available.

The region has experienced five earthquakes recently, beginning with a 4.1 magnitude tremor at 6.13 am on August 24.

Subsequent quakes included a 3.2 magnitude event at 8.59 am on Wednesday, a 2.5 magnitude tremor at 7.56 pm on Thursday, a 3.4 magnitude quake at 4.24 am yesterday, and the latest 2.7 magnitude earthquake at 7.29 am. – Bernama