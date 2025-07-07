Selangor Assembly passes Islamic Administration Amendment Bill 2025

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor State Legislative Assembly has passed the Administration of the Religion of Islam (State of Selangor) (Amendment) Enactment Bill 2025.

The bill aims to refine the criteria for appointing members of the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS), ensuring adherence to the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah creed.

The amendments, involving 10 clauses, were approved unanimously after a third reading.

Six assemblymen participated in the debate before the bill’s passage.

State Islamic Religious Affairs and Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah highlighted that the amendment introduces a clear interpretation of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah into Enactment No. 1/2003.

During drafting, MAIS engaged stakeholders, including legal experts, religious departments, and federal agencies.

“Parties consulted included the Selangor State Legal Advisor’s Chamber, Selangor Mufti Department, and JAKIM,“ said Mohammad Fahmi.

The amendment also prevents appointments of individuals with extreme or liberal views, ensuring alignment with Maqasid Syariah principles.

The bill follows Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s March 14 decree, urging MAIS to formalise Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah provisions for Selangor’s Muslim community. – Bernama