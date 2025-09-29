Selangor customs foils 539 smuggling cases, seizes RM124.7 million

KLANG: The Selangor Royal Malaysian Customs Department has foiled 539 smuggling cases involving prohibited goods worth RM124.7 million during the first eight months of this year.

Director Mohamad Azhar Ahmad Paharazi stated the seized items included liquor, tobacco, fireworks, drugs, scrap metal, steel, electrical goods, and frozen meat.

He revealed that liquor was a primary smuggled commodity with 57 cases involving seizures worth RM6.7 million and RM28.8 million in unpaid taxes.

“Liquor is a preferred choice for syndicates as it carries higher taxes compared to other goods and is constantly in demand,” he said during a press conference.

Mohamad Azhar explained smugglers use various tactics like changing entry routes and concealing liquor among other goods to evade detection.

Cigarettes were another key smuggling target with 39 cases involving seizures worth RM3.23 million and RM26.3 million in taxes.

Tobacco smuggling involved 15 cases with seized goods worth RM6.6 million and taxes amounting to RM15.5 million.

Other significant seizures included fireworks worth RM1.4 million, drugs valued at RM2.6 million, and scrap metal worth RM56.5 million.

The department also confiscated steel worth RM2.5 million, electrical goods valued at RM6.4 million, and frozen meat worth RM12.6 million.

Mohamad Azhar confirmed all 539 cases remain under investigation pending reports from the Chemistry Department and other relevant agencies.

One notable success involved intercepting prohibited goods worth RM6.05 million including frozen meat, sanitary ware, liquor, smartphones, and tin ore.

Customs officers confiscated three 40-foot containers in Jalan Telok Gong, Port Klang, and the North Port Free Zone loaded with frozen poultry.

The July and August seizures involved 51.6 tonnes of frozen chicken worth RM1.52 million and 24.2 tonnes of frozen duck meat valued at RM406,164.

“These goods were believed to have been imported without permits from Asian countries for the local market,” Mohamad Azhar stated.

He revealed the smuggled poultry was falsely declared as frozen mixed vegetables and French fries to avoid detection.

Additional seizures in July and August involved 654 toilet bowls and 1,600 sinks worth RM852,400 imported without approval certificates.

Another July seizure captured 4,462.5 litres of assorted liquor and 360 smartphones imported without valid permits.

The liquor was valued at RM122,171 including taxes while the smartphones were estimated at RM203,490 including taxes.

All cases are being investigated under Section 135(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967 for importing prohibited goods without permits.

Investigations also proceed under Section 133(1)(a) of the same Act for making false declarations to customs authorities. – Bernama