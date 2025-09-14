Selangor EXCO reveals AI video extortion demand of RM420,000

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi has revealed he received a threatening email containing an AI-generated extortion video.

The email demanded a payment of US$100,000 (RM420,000) to prevent the edited video from going viral online.

Mohd Najwan received the threatening communication two days ago and has since reported the incident to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

He also plans to lodge a police report to ensure a thorough investigation into both the AI misuse and the extortion attempt.

The Selangor EXCO member believes the perpetrator is using the same method previously employed against former economy minister Rafizi Ramli and MPs Wong Chen and Mohammed Taufiq Johari.

Mohd Najwan urged the public to remain vigilant against all forms of online fraud and threats through digital platforms.

He emphasised that spreading false and defamatory content not only damages individual reputations but also threatens societal safety and harmony. – Bernama