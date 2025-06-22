SABAK BERNAM: The Selangor government will not compromise on issues relating to race, religion and royalty (3R), as such matters could undermine the state’s harmony and unity.

Selangor Rural Development, Unity and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rizam Ismail said issues involving racial and religious sensitivities must be handled firmly and wisely, given the state’s role as a key national hub with a multiracial and densely populated society.

“Selangor must surely serve as an example, not only within the country but also to the world. Despite our ethnic diversity, we have managed to build a nation founded on strong unity.

“That is why we constantly work with the Ministry of National Unity through various awareness and unity programmes,” he said when officiating the closing ceremony of the Santuni MADANI and Misi Jelajah Peduli Ummah: Sejahtera Insan Al-Falah programmes at the As-Syukriah Mosque, Parit 8 Gambut, Sungai Panjang, here today.

He said this in response to a news report yesterday, which cited data from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) stating that 40,515 pieces of potentially fake news content had been identified and reported by platform providers from 2023 until May this year.

Of the total number, 11,819 were related to 3R content, of which 7,571 had been deleted.

Rizam said one of the initiatives being actively implemented was strengthening the role of the Rukun Tetangga Areas, particularly in rural areas, to foster patriotism and racial unity.

Meanwhile, he said no official complaints concerning 3R issues had been received so far, except for minor community-related matters that could be resolved locally.

Earlier, Rizam said the programme organised by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI), in collaboration with the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation (MAPIM), was seen as effective in bridging the gap between the people and government agencies, particularly in delivering services directly to the target group.

He said the programme, which began yesterday (June 21), featured a range of beneficial activities tailored to different age groups, including health screenings, dakwah sessions, sports, e-sports competitions and exhibitions by government agencies.

Meanwhile, JAWI director Hanifuddin Roslan, who was present at the programme, said the department had presented cash contributions of RM220 each to 253 asnaf (eligible tithe recipients) identified through the Selangor Zakat Board.

In addition, he said the Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ) of the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) had presented mock cheques amounting to RM10,000 to the As-Syukriah Mosque, RM5,000 to five suraus under its supervision, and RM5,000 to the Desa Permai Parit 8 Quran and Fardhu Ain Integration Class.

Hanifuddin said the programme was also JAWI’s second corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative held this year outside its administrative area, with more locations to be included in the future.