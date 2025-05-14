KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor Immigration Department (JIM) detained 38 illegal immigrants in an operation conducted at the SS15 Modern Market in Subang Jaya, Selangor, today.

Selangor Immigration director Khairrul Aminus Kamaruddin said the operation, which began at 11.15 am, led to the detention of foreign nationals from Indonesia, India, and Myanmar, aged between 17 and 53, most of whom were working as stall assistants at the food court and wet market.

“Those found committing immigration offences were detained and taken to the Semenyih Immigration Detention Depot for documentation and further action.

“The offences include not possessing valid permits, expired permits, and failure to comply with the conditions of their permits to stay in the country,” he told reporters after the operation.

The case is being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, as well as Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.