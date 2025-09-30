Selangor intensifies youth agenda to address ageing state challenges

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is intensifying its youth programmes and agenda through various new approaches as it gears up to the challenges of an ageing state by 2048.

State Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi said Selangor needs to prepare successors and credible leaders from among its youth who are involved in all aspects of leadership including in the corporate, education and economic fields.

The state government has organised the 2025 Selangor Youth Convention that for the first time highlights the concept of knowledge sharing from top figures in the state covering the sports, political and entrepreneurship segments.

This contrasts with previous youth programmes that utilised the carnival concept according to Mohd Najwan.

These efforts are implemented in response to the call by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari in his independence lecture in August which raised questions about how we can shape society today to address Malaysia at 100 years old.

He told reporters this after officiating the launch of the 2025 Selangor Youth Carnival here today.

The event brings together 500 participants comprising university, college and secondary school-level youth leaders.

It also emphasises current and future challenges that require strong mental and physical resilience. – Bernama