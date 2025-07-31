Selangor MB backs 13MP for inclusive growth

PETALING JAYA: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pic) has expressed full support for the recently tabled 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK-13), commending its focus on inclusive, strategic development and the upliftment of the rakyat’s dignity.

Speaking after attending the tabling of RMK-13 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the Dewan Rakyat, Amirudin welcomed the plan’s theme —“Melakar Semula Pembangunan Demi Mengangkat Martabat Rakyat”— and highlighted the collective investment of RM611 billion from the government, government-linked investment companies (GLICs), and the private sector to drive the socio-economic agenda.

Among the key pillars of RMK-13 is an intensified focus on strategic industries such as semiconductors, with plans to transition into higher-value processes.

“With an export target nearing RM1 billion, the strategic collaboration with ARM Holdings will empower local firms to secure intellectual property rights.

“This ensures Malaysia is not just a manufacturing base but also involved in circuit design, advanced packaging and fabrication,“ Amirudin said.

He also stressed the importance of efficient governance and equitable wealth distribution, adding that efforts to increase economic complexity and raise the income floor would be crucial in ensuring long-term growth.

On education, Amirudin welcomed the RM67 billion allocation for infrastructure development — including school construction, upgrades and vertical schools in densely populated urban areas.

He also praised the move to make preschool compulsory for five-year-olds, ensuring early access to quality education.

For Selangor, the announcement of the Carey Port development is seen as a vital step. “The state government is ready to collaborate closely with federal authorities to expedite this project, which is crucial for meeting rising container demands at Port Klang and positioning Malaysia as a leading transshipment hub in Asia,“ he said.

Amirudin also welcomed the Federal Government’s target to create 1.2 million job opportunities in the manufacturing and digital economy sectors.

“This will benefit many Selangor graduates, especially in the high-tech and automated manufacturing space,“ he added.

He praised the rebranding of TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) through initiatives like Perkasa TVET Madani and the TVET Training Fund, which position vocational education as a top career choice.

However, he emphasised the need for a streamlined national strategy aligned with the 21 key industries under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP2030), with better collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Amirudin also welcomed plans to enhance public transport infrastructure, particularly in the Klang Valley, with 300 new DRT vans, 1,200 buses and 217 train sets.

These efforts, he said, support the state’s demand-responsive transit system and will help ease traffic congestion during peak hours.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to environmental sustainability, including the introduction of the National Climate Change Bill and the aim to increase renewable energy use to 35% by 2030.