Selangor NRD processes over 11,000 MyKad cases for BUDI95 subsidy

SHAH ALAM: The National Registration Department in Selangor has processed more than 11,000 MyKad applications since the beginning of this month to ensure the public does not miss out on subsidised petrol under the BUDI95 initiative.

Selangor NRD director Muhammad Hafiz Abdul Rahim said applications for MyKad renewal had increased since the initiative was announced, with 850 cases involving chip issues already handled.

He confirmed that all processes ran smoothly with 11 service counters ready at the NRD branch in Plaza Masalam, not including additional counters for chip screening.

Muhammad Hafiz stated that the overall data for September showed processed cases covered new applications, damaged cards, replacements, and lost cards throughout Selangor.

He assured the public that statistics indicated Selangor NRD completed nearly 99% of MyKad-related transactions within the same day, except for isolated cases.

Most applicants at the Plaza Masalam branch could return home with their new MyKad within just 30 minutes, depending on visitor numbers.

The department strives to complete every process quickly as per its policy, which sets a time limit of 30 minutes for direct handover of finished MyKads.

Applications have risen following the government’s subsidy announcement, causing a slight increase in processing time by 10 to 15 minutes.

Muhammad Hafiz said the department had devised various methods to ease the process and reduce congestion across its branches.

The public can check the official NRD website to apply online, including booking appointments with officers on duty.

This service supports not only BUDI95 but also future government initiatives, demonstrating the department’s readiness to serve the public.

About 300,000 military and police personnel began enjoying subsidised RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre under BUDI95 from 12 am on September 27.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the initiative would roll out in phases, with Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah recipients starting to benefit from September 28.

All Malaysians aged 16 and above holding a MyKad and an active driving licence will begin enjoying BUDI95 from September 30.

Through this initiative, Malaysians are eligible to purchase up to 300 litres of RON95 petrol per month at the subsidised price. – Bernama