Selangor plans asset seizure for nafkah defaulters to protect rights

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is considering asset seizure as a key measure against husbands who evade court-ordered nafkah (financial support) payments.

State Islamic Religious Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah highlighted additional proposals, including income withholding and garnishment orders, to enforce compliance.

Mohammad Fahmi stressed the importance of selecting the right enforcement mechanism to avoid delays and protect the rights of recipients, particularly ex-wives and children’s guardians.

“Failure to choose the right channel can cause confusion and jeopardise the rights of the maintenance recipient,“ he said during the State Assembly session.

The state is also exploring collaborations with agencies like the National Registration Department, Inland Revenue Board, and financial institutions to trace and seize defaulters’ assets. The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS), alongside legal experts, is reviewing amendments to the Islamic Family Law Enactment (Selangor State) 2003 to strengthen enforcement. - Bernama

Since 2022, the Selangor State Family Support Division has received 1,189 complaints related to maintenance violations, underscoring the urgency of stricter measures.