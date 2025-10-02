Selangor Raja Muda’s royal solemnisation draws diverse crowds in Klang

KLANG: People of all races joined celebrations for the royal solemnisation of the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and Datin Paduka Seri Afzaa Fadini Abdul Aziz.

Crowds began filling Jalan Istana from 5 am, eager to witness the historic occasion at Istana Alam Shah.

Tengku Amir Shah commenced the ceremony by parading approximately 650 metres from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Royal Gallery to Istana Alam Shah in a Rolls-Royce palace vehicle.

He was accompanied by royal family members and the Orang Besar Istana Selangor, followed by a formation from the 25th Regiment of the Royal Malay Army.

Attendees dressed in traditional attire captured the historic moment while chanting “Daulat Tuanku” and holding congratulatory banners.

Uda Angah from the Orang Asli Temiar tribe expressed her thrill about the Raja Muda’s marriage, noting his frequent visits and assistance to her village in Gombak.

She explained that her group of 40 villagers attended in traditional attire to celebrate this meaningful occasion together.

“This is our first time in the Royal City of Klang despite Gombak not being far,“ she told Bernama.

A Navin, aged 28, was thrilled to see Tengku Amir Shah up close and joined the crowd in offering congratulations to His Royal Highness.

He arrived at 5.30 am with the Kuala Langat Municipal Council team and managed to secure a good viewing spot despite the crowded conditions.

Navin described the experience as wonderful and completely worth the early morning wait.

Adli Zaim Azham, aged 34, attended with 40 residents and staff from Rumah Sahabat Hulu Langat due to his past experience working with Tengku Amir Shah on a youth programme.

“RMS is someone very dear to us,“ he said, noting that the Raja Muda turned around and smiled at their group during the procession.

He offered heartfelt congratulations to the Raja Muda and his wife while praying for their happiness and the state’s continued prosperity.

Tengku Amir Shah solemnised his marriage at Masjid Istana Diraja, Istana Alam Shah at 10.08 am.

The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, graced the solemnisation ceremony with their presence. – Bernama