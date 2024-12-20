SHAH ALAM: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of National Craft Icon Norhaiza Noordin yesterday.

According to a post on the Selangor Royal Office’s Facebook page, His Royal Highness was always impressed by the late Norhaiza’s exceptional skills and precision as a traditional woodcarver, which had gained international recognition and earned him the National Craft Icon Award in 2022.

“Throughout his lifetime, the late Norhaiza created numerous wood carvings, including keris and rehal, which were specially ordered by DYMM Tuanku. These pieces are now displayed as part of the Ruler’s personal collection at Istana Alam Shah, Klang.

“Among his most distinguished works was his commission to produce carvings for the interior decoration of the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies hall in the United Kingdom,” the post read.

The post also included several photographs of Sultan Sharafuddin and the late Norhaiza.

His Royal Highness also extended his condolences to the family of the late Norhaiza and prayed that the soul of the master woodcarver be placed among the righteous.

Norhaiza, 61, died at 6.13 am due to heart complications at Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital in Kota Bharu, Kelantan and was laid to rest at the Kampung Raja Muslim Cemetery in Jertih, Terengganu yesterday afternoon.