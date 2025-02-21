Selangor Sultan graces ibis Styles Sepang KLIA opening

SEPANG: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today graced the opening ceremony of ibis Styles Sepang KLIA here.

Upon arrival, His Royal Highness was greeted by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, iSY Hotel Sdn Bhd chairman Tan Sri Syed Mohd Yusof Tun Syed Nasir, and senior management.

Also present at the event were the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

In his speech, Syed Mohd Yusof said ibis Styles Sepang KLIA, which began operations in February last year, featured a modern and dynamic concept with a stylish business resort theme.

“Our partnership with Accor, the world-leading hospitality group, underlines our commitment to raising the standard of hospitality in Sepang,“ he said.

“We are confident that ibis Styles Sepang KLIA will play a substantial role in bolstering Malaysia’s tourism industry,“ he added.

iSY Hotel Sdn Bhd owns ibis Styles Sepang KLIA in partnership with ISY Sepang Sdn Bhd and iKHASAS Group.

The hotel, located 1.2 kilometres from Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1, is equipped with various facilities, including a gymnasium, spa, swimming pool, co-working space, and a multipurpose hall.

Meanwhile, at a press conference earlier, iSY Hotel managing director Tan Chee Kian said the company had allocated up to RM90 million for an expansion plan beginning next year, which included a new building comprising 250 rooms and additional features such as sports facilities.