Selangor Sultan receives RM2.33m in business tithe contributions

KLANG: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, graced a ceremony at Masjid Bandar Bukit Raja today to receive business tithe contributions totalling RM2.33 million from two companies — Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad (RM1.33 million) and Bawal Eksklusif (RM1 million).

His Royal Highness also accepted corporate cash waqf contributions of RM50,000 each from the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) and the Klang Royal City Council (MBDK).

During the event, Sultan Sharafuddin officiated Masjid Bandar Bukit Raja, a mosque constructed at a cost of RM11.9 million.

The mosque, featuring an open and eco-friendly design, can accommodate up to 1,850 worshippers and has been in operation since April 4, 2022.

The Ruler, accompanied by Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, and the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah, arrived at the mosque at 6.20 pm. They were welcomed by Selangor Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, and State Secretary, Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin.

Sultan Sharafuddin also presented Hari Raya contributions totalling RM229,000 to 458 asnaf in the Klang district, comprising the poor, needy, and reverts, with each recipient receiving RM500.

In his speech, Klang district officer Amri Ismail shared that as of Feb 28, the Klang District and Land Office (PDT) had collected RM119.7 million in land premiums and permit fees, representing 41 per cent of the state’s target for the district.

He added that RM1.8 million has been allocated this year for various community programmes to assist eligible groups and entrepreneurs in increasing their income and eradicating poverty.

Amri also reported that the Selangor Maritime Gateway (SMG) project in Zone 6 (Kampung Sungai Kandis to Alam Impian) and Zone 8 (Kota Kemuning to Kampung Lombong) had reached 37.58 per cent completion as of Jan 31.

The project is expected to be completed next year and aims to enhance the capacity, quality, and quantity of Sungai Klang’s water as a sustainable water source.

The event concluded with Sultan Sharafuddin and the royal family breaking fast and performing Maghrib, Isyak, and Tarawih prayers with the public before departing.