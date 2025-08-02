SHAH ALAM: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has firmly expressed his disagreement with the proposal to introduce guidelines for Muslims attending non-Muslim celebrations, particularly in Selangor.

In a statement posted on the Selangor Royal Office’s Facebook page, His Royal Highness said as a multiracial country with people of diverse religions and beliefs, religious tolerance should never be compromised.

As the head of Islam in Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin said the proposed guidelines were ill-timed, especially when Malaysians are actively strengthening goodwill and interfaith harmony to foster national unity.

His Royal Highness said the ongoing debate on the matter has caused public concern and could potentially disrupt existing social harmony.

“Islam, as guided by the Quran and Sunnah, has long provided the best framework for its followers, further reinforced by the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah teachings practised by Muslims in Malaysia,” the statement read.

“Therefore, the issue of Muslims deviating from their faith due to such practices does not arise, as His Royal Highness believes that Muslims today understand the boundaries of their faith, are not easily influenced, and are capable of discerning right from wrong,” the statement read.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Cabinet had decided that there was no need for guidelines on Muslim participation in non-Muslim festive celebrations, affirming that Muslims understood their religious boundaries.

Meanwhile, Sultan Sharafuddin also urged Muslims, particularly in Selangor, to continue to strengthen their faith and deepen their religious knowledge by fulfilling Allah SWT’s commandments and avoiding forbidden acts.

“When Muslims attain strong faith and unwavering belief in Allah SWT, they will not easily be swayed or influenced by external elements,” His Royal Highness said.

At the same time, Sultan Sharafuddin reminded the people to respect and acknowledge Islam as the religion of the Federation, as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.