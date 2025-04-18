SHAH ALAM: The strengthening of Malaysia-China relations following President Xi Jinping’s recent state visit is expected to generate positive economic spillovers for Selangor, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said this was evident in his engagements with Chinese industry players, who expressed confidence in Selangor’s growth prospects, further reinforced by President Xi’s optimism about the future of bilateral cooperation between both countries.

“Selangor, as one of the leading economic states, is poised to benefit early, especially through increased tourist arrivals and growing interest from industries.

“I had the opportunity to meet several industry players during President Xi’s visit, which opened new avenues for us to explore, particularly in the semiconductor and electrical and electronics (E&E) sectors,” he told reporters at the Ehsan Raya Meriah Lain Macam event hosted by the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation at Wisma PKPS today.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that in an increasingly challenging global landscape, China has proven to be a rational, stable and principled partner.

He said Malaysia values this stability and remains committed to fostering a friendship grounded in shared history and a forward-looking vision.

President Xi Jinping began his three-day state visit to Malaysia on Tuesday at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

This marks Xi’s second official visit to Malaysia in 12 years, following his first in 2013, during which both countries elevated their diplomatic ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.