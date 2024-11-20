Selangor to introduce guidelines for homestays on agricultural land

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is set to introduce comprehensive guidelines for constructing homestays, particularly on agricultural land, to regulate development and ensure compliance with existing laws.

State Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim said local authorities have been tasked with formulating these guidelines to prevent unchecked agricultural land exploitation.

Homestays on agricultural land, such as padi fields, are becoming increasingly popular, with a significant rise in such establishments, especially in the northern and southern regions of the state, he said.

“While we support the growth of the tourism industry, the state government cannot allow operators to build on agricultural land indiscriminately.

“Operators must adhere to regulations to safeguard agricultural resources vital for food security,” he said, while also calling on local authorities to establish clear guidelines to assist homestay operators in padi field areas.

Ng was responding to a supplementary question from Nurul Syazwani Noh (PN-Permatang) during the state assembly sitting here today on the state’s readiness to grant planning permissions to homestay operators on agricultural land.

In addition, Ng urged all homestay operators to register with the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac) and Tourism Selangor as this would allow them to be provided with insurance coverage and ensure operators meet safety standards for their premises.

This initiative aims to ensure that homestay businesses, which are increasingly competing with the hotel industry, operate legally and adhere to established standards, he added.