Selangor to raise assessment tax by 25% from Jan 2025

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has agreed to raise the assessment tax rate for local authorities (PBT) by 25 per cent, effective Jan 1 next year.

State Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim said that the adjustment follows a review under the Local Government Act 1976 (Act 171), which mandates that all PBTs prepare and update new valuation lists every five years.

He said the Sabak Bernam District Council has been using a rate approved 38 years ago, the Kuala Langat Municipal Council 37 years ago, and nine other PBTs for over 20 years.

“This tax adjustment will be implemented over five years and is expected to boost PBT revenue by RM355 million annually. These funds will be utilised to enhance infrastructure and public services across districts,“ he told a special press conference at Wisma Dewan Undangan Negeri Selangor here today.

Ng said the state government would continue exempting assessment tax for all low-cost housing, including SelangorKu homes throughout the state next year, involving a financial implication of nearly RM60 million.

“For traditional village homes, we are providing targeted exemptions. As of this year, exemptions have been granted to 2,849 properties in these villages, and we aim to extend this to 5,000 homes, provided they meet the required criteria,“ said Ng.

Commenting on Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s disappointment over the cleanliness in the Royal Town of Klang, which has contributed to flooding incidents, Ng said the matter has been reviewed, and immediate remedial actions will be taken.

“Recently, we discussed flood mitigation issues during the Selangor Economic Action Council (MTES) meeting, and efforts are already underway. We will also convene a meeting soon to address river cleanliness in Klang,“ he added.