SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is prepared to study the need to ban the sale of electronic cigarettes or vape in the state, following a suggestion made by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay yesterday.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the matter would be discussed with State Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin and the State Health Department before any decision is made.

“The matter depends on federal regulations. We can implement it but I believe it needs to be discussed with the relevant parties first. If necessary, we will proceed... I need to gather all the facts and viewpoints,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters at the ‘Ehsan Raya Meriah Lain Macam’ event organised by the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPS) at Wisma PKPS here today.

Yesterday, Ayob Khan said state governments could take action to ban vape sales, which are increasingly associated with the abuse of new synthetic drugs.

Meanwhile, Amirudin, who is also the patron of the Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (Pemadam) Selangor chapter, said the percentage of individuals involved in drug abuse in Selangor was low compared to other states.

“What is sometimes sensationalised is the overall data, which is understandable because Selangor has a population of seven million, while Kelantan has fewer than two million. We need to look at data per 100,000 people to accurately assess the prevalence of drug abuse,” he said.