Semiconductor investment boosts local economy and jobs in Ipoh

IPOH: The country’s investment potential in the industrial sector not only benefits industry players but is also felt by the local community, contributing to the growth of the surrounding economic ecosystem.

A Bernama survey today in the vicinity of the Carsem semiconductor factory in the Jelapang industrial area found signs of rapid economic development, in line with government efforts to expand local employment opportunities and stimulate grassroots economic activity, such as retail businesses and the property rental market.

Nurul Hidayah Yahya, 37, who works at the semiconductor company, said the industry’s growth has been encouraging, with several rounds of recruitment for new projects.

“Job opportunities still exist. In fact, several new projects are coming in. Although some of our customers are facing bankruptcy issues, production at the factory is still ongoing.

“Carsem is indeed expanding. I understand we are currently working on a new investment project. So, job opportunities are certainly available, especially in the production department,“ she said.

Nurul Hidayah, who works in the quality control department, added that the positions offered include roles for technicians, machine operators, and production staff, typically requiring backgrounds in manufacturing, automotive, and technical skills.

Muhammad Amir Hassan, 46, a restaurant supervisor in the area, said he had observed noticeable changes, as his business had seen significant growth over the past year, thanks to strong support from factory workers and students from nearby training institutes.

“There is a Carsem factory nearby, and many of their workers come to eat at this restaurant, especially from 12 noon and 2 pm. The place is full during those hours. Even if they do not have time to come in, they will call in orders, and we will deliver them to the guardhouse.

“With demand continuing to rise, we are planning to operate 24 hours a day starting next month to cater to factory workers on shift schedules. Some already come during the night shift break around 7 pm,” he said.

Muhammad Amir, who has worked at the restaurant for a year, said it is popular not only with locals but also with foreign workers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Indonesia employed at the factory, as well as students from the nearby Industrial Training Institute.

“Our restaurant offers a variety of menu options, including roti canai, roti telur, roti sardin, as well as Malay and Mamak dishes. It is the most affordable in the area – for example, rice with chicken is just RM6.50,” he said.

Baizura Mohd Bahrin, 62, a single mother living near the industrial area, said most tenants in the nearby houses are workers from the semiconductor factory, making the manufacturing sector the main driver of the community’s economy.

“I have lived here since 1985, and the development in this area has changed significantly due to the abundance of job opportunities. Besides that, small traders, especially those who sell at night markets, have also benefited.

“Many people shop at night markets because prices are reasonable and the variety is good. Plus, they are nearby and do not require a trip to the supermarket,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nur Aisyah Fahim Akbar, 25, a fruit shop supervisor, said there is only one fruit shop in the residential area, and it has become a focal point for the community. The premises also serve as a link for goods from wholesalers directly to customers.

Although most of the stock comes from wholesalers, the shop also sources seasonal produce from nearby villagers, such as ambarella, bananas, and mangoes, which are taken in small quantities due to limited harvests.

“We do this to help the villagers generate some income. Sometimes their harvest is plentiful, and sometimes it is not – it really depends on the season,” she added. - Bernama