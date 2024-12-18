KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara today extended its highest congratulations to Tun Musa Aman on his appointment as the 11th Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah yesterday.

Dewan Negara president Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah, who read out the announcement before today’s session, said all Senators hoped the appointment would bring development and well-being to the people of Sabah.

“We also extend our best wishes for his service,” he said.

Musa, 73, was appointed the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah in accordance with Article 1 of the Sabah Constitution for four years, effective Jan 1, 2025 until Dec 31, 2028.

He replaces Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, whose term ends on Dec 31 after serving four terms since Jan 1, 2011.