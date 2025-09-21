Senior citizen feared drowned after falling into sea while cleaning boat propeller

PONTIAN: An elderly man is feared drowned after falling into the sea while cleaning a boat propeller at a fishermen’s jetty in Jalan Tambak-Pontian Kecil.

Pontian Baru Fire and Rescue Station senior operations commander Assistant Senior Fire Superintendent Mahadir Mamat confirmed they received an emergency call regarding the incident at 12.02 pm.

Fire and rescue personnel immediately dispatched one Fire Rescue Tender, one aluminium boat, and two four-wheel drives to the scene.

A total of 17 personnel from Pontian Baru Fire and Rescue Station and the water rescue unit from Kluang Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to the location about five kilometres away.

The victim, identified as a 65-year-old local man, is believed to have drowned while cleaning the boat propeller according to official statements.

Search and rescue operations for the victim continued with assistance from the water rescue unit throughout the afternoon.

Senior Operations Commander of the Pontian Baru Fire and Rescue Station later confirmed the victim’s body was found at 3.25 pm today.

The victim’s body was discovered floating approximately 10 meters from the jetty and was recovered by fire department personnel.

Recovery efforts were assisted by a friend of the victim before the body was handed over to police for further action. – Bernama